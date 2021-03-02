UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 Kg Hash Seized On Arrested In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:13 PM

15 kg hash seized on arrested in sialkot

Police on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession.

According to police spokesperson,Hajipura police team conducted search operation against drug peddlers and criminal elements and arrested accused Adil,besides recovered 15kg hashish from his possession.

A case was registered against him.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

'Money is everything in IPL,' says Dale Steyn

25 minutes ago

Football power by 2050? China dream totters on sha ..

3 minutes ago

Iraq receives first Covid vaccines, gift from Chin ..

3 minutes ago

PNCA to hold Puppet show tomorrow

3 minutes ago

State institutions including judiciary, ECP workin ..

3 minutes ago

Ch Fawad expresses astonishment over ECP decision ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.