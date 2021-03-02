15 kg hash seized on arrested in sialkot

Police on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession.

According to police spokesperson,Hajipura police team conducted search operation against drug peddlers and criminal elements and arrested accused Adil,besides recovered 15kg hashish from his possession.

A case was registered against him.