1.5 Kg Hashish seized, 4 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested four accused and recovered narcotics from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Police have arrested four accused and recovered narcotics from them.

Police spokesman on Thursday said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals Mianwali and Jauhrabad police teams have conducted raids under their jurisdiction and arrested four drug pushers including Amir Latif, Ansar Ali, Muhammad Adnan and Asmat Ullah and recovered 1.

550 kilogram Hashish and 45 liters liquor from him.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started probe.