15 Kg Heroin Recovered, One Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 07:29 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Excise and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar Region here Wednesday recovered 15 kilogram heroin from a car.
According to Excise Department, heroin was hidden in secret cavities of a car bearing registration number LE 6707. The smuggler who was identified as Tasveer-ul-Islam of Haripur was also arrested on the spot.
Case has been registered against the smuggler and investigation was underway.