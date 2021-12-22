UrduPoint.com

15 kg heroin recovered, one arrested

Excise and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar Region here Wednesday recovered 15 kilogram heroin from a car

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Excise and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar Region here Wednesday recovered 15 kilogram heroin from a car.

According to Excise Department, heroin was hidden in secret cavities of a car bearing registration number LE 6707. The smuggler who was identified as Tasveer-ul-Islam of Haripur was also arrested on the spot.

Case has been registered against the smuggler and investigation was underway.

