15 kg heroin recovered, one arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Excise and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar Region here Wednesday recovered 15 kilogram heroin from a car.

According to Excise Department, heroin was hidden in secret cavities of a car bearing registration number LE 6707. The smuggler who was identified as Tasveer-ul-Islam of Haripur was also arrested on the spot.

Case has been registered against the smuggler and investigation was underway.