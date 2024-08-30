15 Kg Narcotics Seized, 3 Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Police claimed to have seize 15 kilogram narcotics and arrested three drug traffickers from the area of Rodala Road police station.
According to a spokesman, Rodala Road police, on a tip-off, raided and nabbed three drug pushers including Azam Khan, Tariq Khan and Zaheer Ahmad who were involved in supplying narcotics to students in educational institutions.
The police recovered more than 15 kg chars (cannabis), Rs14,500 in cash, a motorcycle and mobile phones from their possession while an investigation is ongoing, he added.
Recent Stories
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery
Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival
Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons23 minutes ago
-
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital25 minutes ago
-
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider ..25 minutes ago
-
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death of his elder brother25 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of Matiari as calamity ..56 minutes ago
-
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues45 minutes ago
-
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir45 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery45 minutes ago
-
Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival45 minutes ago
-
Senate body on Water Resources irked over irresponsible behavior of ministry49 minutes ago
-
Women role in accountability of public officer holders stressed49 minutes ago
-
Security forces fully capable to wipe out terrorists, terrorism from country: Rana Sanaullah49 minutes ago