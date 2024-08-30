Open Menu

15 Kg Narcotics Seized, 3 Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM

15 kg narcotics seized, 3 arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Police claimed to have seize 15 kilogram narcotics and arrested three drug traffickers from the area of Rodala Road police station.

According to a spokesman, Rodala Road police, on a tip-off, raided and nabbed three drug pushers including Azam Khan, Tariq Khan and Zaheer Ahmad who were involved in supplying narcotics to students in educational institutions.

The police recovered more than 15 kg chars (cannabis), Rs14,500 in cash, a motorcycle and mobile phones from their possession while an investigation is ongoing, he added.

