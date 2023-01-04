15 kg polythene bags seized from shops in Tehsil Prova

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Tehsil administration Prova has launched a crackdown against use of polythene bags.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Kiramatullah paid a visit to different markets and seized 15 kilograms of plastic shopping bags from several general stores and bakeries and imposed fine on the owners.

He said that sale and purchase of polythene bags had been banned and the administration would not allow any shopkeeper to keep it at his shop.

He also checked quality, prices of food commodities and cleanliness conditions at several shops and eateries.

The inspection was conducted in line with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Qaiser Khan in order to check artificial price hikes, and ensure provision of quality food items to the citizens.

The AC directed the shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places of their shops and provide quality items at officially-prescribed rates.