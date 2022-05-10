UrduPoint.com

15 Kgs Wheat Flour Bag Available At Rs 930 In Bahawalpur Division: Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2022 | 08:38 PM

15 kgs wheat flour bag available at Rs 930 in Bahawalpur division: Commissioner

A 15-kilograms bag of wheat flour would be available in the market at Rs 930 in Bahawalpur Division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :A 15-kilograms bag of wheat flour would be available in the market at Rs 930 in Bahawalpur Division.

This was told by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) in a meeting with representatives of the Flour Mills Association.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, and other concerned officers were also present at the meeting. Commissioner said that Floor Mills Association has decreased Rs 10 at 15 kilograms bag and the ex-rate mill has been set at Rs 910 per 15 kilograms bag.

He directed strict action against hoarding and overpricing. He said that the implementation of one-dish at weddings should be ensured across the division.

