15 khawarij terrorists killed, one solider embraced martyrdom in IBO at Zhob: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Security Forces killed 15 khawarij terrorists in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in the general area Sambaza, Zhob District on Tuesday while in exchange of fire, a soldier embraced martyrdom.

“During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly 15 x Khawarij were sent to hell,” an Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) news release said on Tuesday.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed Khawarij.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, Sep Arif ur Rehman (age 32 years; resident of Mansehra District), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to neutralize any other Kharji present in the area. Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.