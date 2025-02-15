15 Khwarij Killed In Two Separate Operations In KP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The security forces have killed fifteen Khwarij in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.
On reported presence of Khwarij, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in general area Hathala, Dera Ismail Khan District, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said on Saturday.
During the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij's location and as result, nine khwarij including their ring leaders HVT Farman Saqib, Kharji Amanullah Toori, Khwarji Saeed Liaqat and Khwarji Bilal were sent to hell.
The killed khwarij were involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area and were highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies.
In another operation conducted in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District, six khwarij were effectively neutralized by the security forces.
However, during intense fire exchange, Lieutenant Muhammad Hassaan Arshaf age: 21 years, resident of District Lahore, leading his troops from front, fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat along with his three men. The three soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice include Naib Subedar Muhammad Bilal age 39 years, resident of District Dera Ismail Khan, Sepoy Farhat Ullah age: 27 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat and Sepoy Himat Khan (age: 29 years, resident of District Mohmand).
“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” it added.
