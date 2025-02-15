Open Menu

15 Khwarij Killed In Two Separate Operations In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM

15 Khwarij killed in two separate operations in KP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The security forces have killed fifteen Khwarij in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

On reported presence of Khwarij, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in general area Hathala, Dera Ismail Khan District, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said on Saturday.

During the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij's location and as result, nine khwarij including their ring leaders HVT Farman Saqib, Kharji Amanullah Toori, Khwarji Saeed Liaqat and Khwarji Bilal were sent to hell.

The killed khwarij were involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area and were highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies.

In another operation conducted in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District, six khwarij were effectively neutralized by the security forces.

However, during intense fire exchange, Lieutenant Muhammad Hassaan Arshaf age: 21 years, resident of District Lahore, leading his troops from front, fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat along with his three men. The three soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice include Naib Subedar Muhammad Bilal age 39 years, resident of District Dera Ismail Khan, Sepoy Farhat Ullah age: 27 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat and Sepoy Himat Khan (age: 29 years, resident of District Mohmand).

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

Recent Stories

Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

11 minutes ago
 ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial ..

ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives

18 minutes ago
 Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agricul ..

Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture

21 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark ..

Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster inn ..

Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..

56 minutes ago
 GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged ..

GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first ..

1 hour ago
NAMLCFTC receives 8,000 questionnaires from privat ..

NAMLCFTC receives 8,000 questionnaires from private sector

1 hour ago
 Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in ac ..

Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in accident, concert postponed

2 hours ago
 Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,7 ..

Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,700 in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence i ..

Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence innovations at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan s ..

This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan sing your love story

3 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for H ..

Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for Hematology-Oncology Fellowship ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan