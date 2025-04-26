Open Menu

15 Khwarij Terrorists Killed, Two Soldiers Embraced Martyrdom: ISPR

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2025 | 11:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The Security Forces killed 15 Khwarij terrorists in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while two soldiers embraced martyrdom during the intense fire exchange.

“An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Karak District on reported presence of Khwarij. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location, and resultantly eight Khwarij were sent to hell,” said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.

In an another operation conducted in North Waziristan District, four Khwarij were killed by the security forces. However, during the intense fire exchange, two brave sons of soil, Lance Naik Usman Mohmand (age: 28 years, resident of District Charsadda) and Sepoy Imran Khan (age: 26 years, resident of District Kurram) having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat, it further said.

In another encounter that took place in general area Gomal Zam, South Waziristan District, own troops successfully neutralized three Khwarij.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the press release..

