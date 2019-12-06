15 killed, 1,029 injured in 980 accidents in Punjab

At least 15 people were killed and 1,029 others sustained injuries in 980 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :At least 15 people were killed and 1,029 others sustained injuries in 980 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rescue1122 sources said here Friday that out of total injured, 612 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas 417 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 426 drivers, 23 underage drivers, 168 pedestrians and 450 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics show that 254 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 237 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 94 in Faisalabad with 106 victims and at third Multan with 74 accidents and 77 victims.

According to the data, 801 motorbikes, 129 auto-rickshaws, 73 cars, 29 vans, 10 passenger buses, 19 trucks and 136 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.