15 Killed, 1237 Injured In 1173 RTCs In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 06:30 PM

15 killed, 1237 injured in 1173 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) At least fifteen persons were killed and 1237 injured in 1173 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 547 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 690 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 692 drivers, 51 underage drivers, 133 pedestrians, and 427 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 228 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 244 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Gujranwala 76 with 79 victims and at third Faisalabad with 75 RTCs and 76 victims.

According to the data 1015 motorbikes, 66 auto-rickshaws, 163 motorcars, 34 vans, 08 passenger buses, 26 truck and 89 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

