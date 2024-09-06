15 Killed, 1237 Injured In 1173 RTCs In Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) At least fifteen persons were killed and 1237 injured in 1173 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Out of these, 547 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 690 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed that 692 drivers, 51 underage drivers, 133 pedestrians, and 427 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics showed that 228 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 244 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Gujranwala 76 with 79 victims and at third Faisalabad with 75 RTCs and 76 victims.
According to the data 1015 motorbikes, 66 auto-rickshaws, 163 motorcars, 34 vans, 08 passenger buses, 26 truck and 89 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
Recent Stories
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CCPO emphasizes zero tolerance for crimes against women, children30 seconds ago
-
16th Punjab Regiment offers salute at memorial of Ghazian-e-Dograi34 seconds ago
-
Islamabad Nature Conservation & Wildlife Management Act 2024 becomes law37 seconds ago
-
Sargodha University marks Pakistan Defence Day43 seconds ago
-
Exhibition of military equipment, air show held on Defense Day10 minutes ago
-
Defence Day celebrated in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
SC restores amendments in NAB law11 minutes ago
-
Tanveer visits residence of Shaheed Lt. Col. Awan; highlights martyrs’ sacrifices for motherland20 minutes ago
-
Senators demand capping of medical tests prices at private labs20 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Haider Ali on winning Bronze medal in Paris Paralympics20 minutes ago
-
16th Punjab Regiment offers salute at memorial of martyrs20 minutes ago
-
Diabetes Centre Islamabad launches PsyCare Clinic for comprehensive care20 minutes ago