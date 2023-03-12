15 killed, 1,272 injured in 1,208 accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :At least 15 people were killed while 1,272 injured in 1,208 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 661 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 611 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Sunday.

The analysis showed that 636 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 169 pedestrians, and 482 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 263 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 271 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 71 in Gujranwala with 71 victims and at third Faisalabad with 67 accidents and 67 victims.

As many as, 1014 motorcycles, 92 rickshaws, 147 cars, 26 vans, 11 buses, 31 trucks and 107 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.