UrduPoint.com

15 Killed, 1,272 Injured In 1,208 Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2023 | 08:40 PM

15 killed, 1,272 injured in 1,208 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :At least 15 people were killed while 1,272 injured in 1,208 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 661 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 611 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Sunday.

The analysis showed that 636 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 169 pedestrians, and 482 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 263 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 271 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 71 in Gujranwala with 71 victims and at third Faisalabad with 67 accidents and 67 victims.

As many as, 1014 motorcycles, 92 rickshaws, 147 cars, 26 vans, 11 buses, 31 trucks and 107 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Gujranwala SITE Rescue 1122 Sunday Top

Recent Stories

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

48 minutes ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

2 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2023 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

3 hours ago
 RTA awards AED800mn contract for Phase 4 of Al-Shi ..

RTA awards AED800mn contract for Phase 4 of Al-Shindagha Corridor Improvement Pr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.