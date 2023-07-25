Open Menu

15 Killed, 14 Injured In Recent Rains In KP: PDMA

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 04:40 PM

15 killed, 14 injured in recent rains in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday said at least 15 persons were killed and 14 injured in rain related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last four days.

About 83 houses were partially damaged and 12 completely destroyed as relief activities continued in the districts affected by rains, landslides and floods, the PDMA said.

On the instructions of the provincial government, Rs 60 million was released for the affected districts, Secretary Relief Department Abdul Basit said.

He said vulnerable communities in Lower Chitral had already been shifted to safer places while food items were provided to the affected families.

Relief items, including tents, plastic mats, kitchen sets, buckets, quilts, mats, tarpaulin sheets, hygiene kits, solar lights, jerry cans, mosquito nets, soap, pillows, wheelchairs, stretchers, dewatering pumps and sandbags were dispatched to Upper Chitral and Lower Chitral districts, he added.

Related Topics

Injured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chitral Government Million Rains

