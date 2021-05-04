UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 Killed, 25 Injured In Attock Interchange Accident

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:51 AM

15 killed, 25 injured in Attock Interchange accident

At least fifteen persons were killed and twenty five others sustained injuries when a bus carrying passengers fell from a bridge near Burhan Interchange, Attock district, police reported on Monday

ATTOCK, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :At least fifteen persons were killed and twenty five others sustained injuries when a bus carrying passengers fell from a bridge near Burhan Interchange, Attock district, police reported on Monday.

According to police, a rashly driven bus was passing through Burhan interchange when suddenly it fell from a bridge. As a result, some fifteen people died on the spot. The injured were taken to nearby hospital for medical treatment. The seriously injured were referred to Rawalpindi hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Auon Qamar and DPO Syed Ali Hamdani reached the hospital to see the arrangements for injured. Further investigation are underway.

Related Topics

Injured Police Died Rawalpindi Attock From

Recent Stories

UAE witnessed outcomes of successful strategies to ..

54 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED9.9 bn in market cap in two ses ..

2 hours ago

German Cabinet Condemns May Day Violence

2 minutes ago

6 persons diagnosed with coronavirus carrying UK v ..

3 minutes ago

Chairman KPT inspected Tug Shanawer-II

3 minutes ago

Ukraine's NATO, EU Prospects Depend on Kiev, Not B ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.