15 killed, 25 injured in Attock Interchange accident

ATTOCK, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :At least fifteen persons were killed and twenty five others sustained injuries when a bus carrying passengers fell from a bridge near Burhan Interchange, Attock district, police reported on Monday.

According to police, a rashly driven bus was passing through Burhan interchange when suddenly it fell from a bridge. As a result, some fifteen people died on the spot. The injured were taken to nearby hospital for medical treatment. The seriously injured were referred to Rawalpindi hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Auon Qamar and DPO Syed Ali Hamdani reached the hospital to see the arrangements for injured. Further investigation are underway.