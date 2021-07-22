UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 Killed, 26 Injured Due To Torrential Rains In KP During Last Four Days: PDMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 09:30 PM

15 killed, 26 injured due to torrential rains in KP during last four days: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :At least 15 persons lost their lives while 26 others sustained injuries in torrential rains across the province during last 24hours.

According to a report of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued here Thursday, the losses occurred in different parts of the province. It was said that as many as four houses fully while 21 houses partially damaged.

All the heads of district administration have been directed to expedite the relief operations in affected areas.

Meanwhile KP Secretary Relief, Yousuf Rahim also directed that all resources should be utilized to serve the victims of tehsil Shabqadar Matta Rustam Khel.

The Director General PDMA, Sharif Hussain has expressed grief over the boat's incident that occurred in Raghan Dam in district Bajaur and contacted the concerned Deputy Commissioner.

He directed Deputy Commissioner Bajaur for accelerating relief activities and to provide medical treatment to those injured in the incident.

The flow of water in the rivers across the province is normal. People should take precautionary measures during the ongoing monsoon season, the report concluded.

Related Topics

Injured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Dam All Rains

Recent Stories

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

1 minute ago

ADP registers 4,138 violations involving not givin ..

2 hours ago

Hajj is free from epidemics, health plan worked: S ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,547 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

4 hours ago

Egypt extends state of emergency for another 3 mon ..

5 hours ago

Senior military commanders congratulate UAE Armed ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.