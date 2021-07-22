15 killed, 26 injured due to torrential rains in KP during last four days: PDMA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :At least 15 persons lost their lives while 26 others sustained injuries in torrential rains across the province during last 24hours.

According to a report of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued here Thursday, the losses occurred in different parts of the province. It was said that as many as four houses fully while 21 houses partially damaged.

All the heads of district administration have been directed to expedite the relief operations in affected areas.

Meanwhile KP Secretary Relief, Yousuf Rahim also directed that all resources should be utilized to serve the victims of tehsil Shabqadar Matta Rustam Khel.

The Director General PDMA, Sharif Hussain has expressed grief over the boat's incident that occurred in Raghan Dam in district Bajaur and contacted the concerned Deputy Commissioner.

He directed Deputy Commissioner Bajaur for accelerating relief activities and to provide medical treatment to those injured in the incident.

The flow of water in the rivers across the province is normal. People should take precautionary measures during the ongoing monsoon season, the report concluded.