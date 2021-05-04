UrduPoint.com
15 Killed, 30 Injured In Attock Interchange Accident

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

15 killed, 30 injured in Attock Interchange accident

ATTOCK, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :At least fifteen persons were killed and thirty others sustained injuries when a bus carrying passengers turned turtle on the road near Burhan Interchange, Attock district, police reported on Monday.

According to police, a bus carrying passengers was passing through Burhan interchange when suddenly it met with an accident due to over speed. As a result, some fifteen people died on the spot. The injured were taken to nearby hospital for medical treatment. The seriously injured were referred to Rawalpindi hospital. Deputy Commissioner Ali Auon Qamar and DPO Syed Ali Hamdani reached the hospital to see the arrangements for injured persons.

Further investigation are underway.

