UrduPoint.com

15 Killed, 70 Injured As Roof Of Mosque Collapsed Near Khairpur

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2022 | 09:22 PM

15 killed, 70 injured as roof of mosque collapsed near Khairpur

Over 15 flood victims were killed after the roof of a mosque collapsed in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Over 15 flood victims were killed after the roof of a mosque collapsed in Khairpur.

According to the police on Tuesday, the roof of a mosque collapsed near the Ahmedpur area of Khairpur, as a result of which 15 people died and 70 were injured. Police officials said that the flood victims had taken shelter in the mosque.

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in various areas of Sindh including Khairpur. Thousands of houses have been destroyed and deaths have occurred due to the rain-induced floods. Several areas are still submerged. All government schools in the flood affected area have been converted into flood relief camps.

The rescue agencies were facing difficulties in the relief operation due to lack of access to land route.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Police Flood Died Khairpur Mosque All Government Rains

Recent Stories

Senate body on Petroleum for taking stringent meas ..

Senate body on Petroleum for taking stringent measures to facilitate common man

4 minutes ago
 German Farmers See Energy Bills Double as Inflatio ..

German Farmers See Energy Bills Double as Inflation Squeeze Tightens

4 minutes ago
 US Lawmakers Concerned by Twitter Whistleblower's ..

US Lawmakers Concerned by Twitter Whistleblower's Allegations of Security Flaws ..

4 minutes ago
 Souvenir Design Competition: Prize distributed amo ..

Souvenir Design Competition: Prize distributed among winners

4 minutes ago
 Islamic Relief's CEO distributes food, cheques amo ..

Islamic Relief's CEO distributes food, cheques among flood victims

8 minutes ago
 Indus river remain in high flood at Sukkur Barrage ..

Indus river remain in high flood at Sukkur Barrage

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.