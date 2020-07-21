15 killed, 729 injured in 700 accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :At least 15 people were killed while 729 sustained injuries in 700 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of total injured, 430 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 299 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 314 drivers, 23 underage drivers, 98 pedestrians, and 332 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 156 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 148 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 74 in Faisalabad with 79 victims and at third Multan with 66 accidents and 65 victims.

As many as, 611 motorcycles, 85 rickshaws, 53 cars, 16 vans, five buses, 22 trucks and 95 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.