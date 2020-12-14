15 killed, 883 injured in 811 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Fifteen people were killed and 883 others sustained injuries in 811 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122 here on Monday.

As many as 534 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 349 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 348 drivers, 31 underage drivers, 140 pedestrians and 410 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics showed that 199 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 225 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 81 victims, and at third Multan with 57 accidents and 65 victims.

As many as 657 motorbikes, 127 rickshaws,105 cars, 36 vans, six buses, 26 trucks and 107 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.