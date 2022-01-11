UrduPoint.com

15 Killed, 887 Injured In 848 Accidents In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 05:26 PM

15 killed, 887 injured in 848 accidents in Punjab

At least 15 people were killed while 887 sustained injuries in 848 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :At least 15 people were killed while 887 sustained injuries in 848 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for Rescue 1122 on Tuesday said 373 drivers, 39 underage drivers, 112 pedestrians, and 417 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 190 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 197 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 77 in Faisalabad with 82 victims and at third Multan with 47 accidents and 50 victims.

As many as 693 motorcycles, 104 rickshaws, 98 cars, 36 vans, 10 buses, 34 trucks and 92 othervehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin fro ..

National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin from Friday

43 minutes ago
 FDA to cancel allotment of defaulters after 15th J ..

FDA to cancel allotment of defaulters after 15th January

2 minutes ago
 UK's Johnson faces fresh scandal over lockdown par ..

UK's Johnson faces fresh scandal over lockdown party breach

2 minutes ago
 International Youth Mushaira to be held on 14th

International Youth Mushaira to be held on 14th

2 minutes ago
 DIG seeks report of Tando Jam incident

DIG seeks report of Tando Jam incident

2 minutes ago
 AIOU participates in "Plant for Pakistan" drive

AIOU participates in "Plant for Pakistan" drive

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.