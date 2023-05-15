15 Killed over coal mine boundary dispute

At least 15 persons were killed and several others injured during an exchange of fire between two tribes over a coal mine boundary dispute at Dara Adamkhel area of district Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :At least 15 persons were killed and several others injured during an exchange of fire between two tribes over a coal mine boundary dispute at Dara Adamkhel area of district Kohat.

The police sources on Monday said the Sunni and Zarghoon Khel tribes resorted to firing, resulting in the reported deaths of 15 individuals, 11 from one side and four from the other side.

The deceased and injured were rushed to a hospital in Peshawar for medical treatment and postmortem examinations.

The law enforcement agencies and security forces swiftly intervened to halt the gunfire and restore peace in the area.

The police didn't register FIR as currently investigating the matter, and additional security measures have been put in place to prevent any further escalation of violence in the area.