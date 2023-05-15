UrduPoint.com

15 Killed Over Coal Mine Boundary Dispute

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2023 | 11:28 PM

15 Killed over coal mine boundary dispute

At least 15 persons were killed and several others injured during an exchange of fire between two tribes over a coal mine boundary dispute at Dara Adamkhel area of district Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :At least 15 persons were killed and several others injured during an exchange of fire between two tribes over a coal mine boundary dispute at Dara Adamkhel area of district Kohat.

The police sources on Monday said the Sunni and Zarghoon Khel tribes resorted to firing, resulting in the reported deaths of 15 individuals, 11 from one side and four from the other side.

The deceased and injured were rushed to a hospital in Peshawar for medical treatment and postmortem examinations.

The law enforcement agencies and security forces swiftly intervened to halt the gunfire and restore peace in the area.

The police didn't register FIR as currently investigating the matter, and additional security measures have been put in place to prevent any further escalation of violence in the area.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Peshawar Fire Police Exchange Kohat FIR From

Recent Stories

Gov't cut petroleum prices by up to Rs 30 per lite ..

Gov't cut petroleum prices by up to Rs 30 per liter

4 minutes ago
 Argentina's Emergency Measures Likely to Worsen Mo ..

Argentina's Emergency Measures Likely to Worsen Monetary Situation - Ex-Deputy M ..

9 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Crews Expected to Begin Training on US A ..

Ukrainian Crews Expected to Begin Training on US Abrams Tanks in Coming Weeks - ..

9 minutes ago
 France Will Ban Synthetic Cannabis in Coming Weeks ..

France Will Ban Synthetic Cannabis in Coming Weeks - Health Minister

19 minutes ago
 Argentina ramps interest rate to 97% as inflation ..

Argentina ramps interest rate to 97% as inflation soars

9 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Crews Expected to Begin Training on US T ..

Ukrainian Crews Expected to Begin Training on US Tanks in Coming Weeks - Pentago ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.