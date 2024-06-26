Open Menu

1.5 Kilograms Of Hashish Catches By Hassanabdal Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 09:35 PM

1.5 kilograms of hashish catches by Hassanabdal police

Hassanabdal police on Wednesday successfully detained Shamim Bibi, a female drug dealer, in the Jehanabad neighborhood of Hassanabdal

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Hassanabdal police on Wednesday successfully detained Shamim Bibi, a female drug dealer, in the Jehanabad neighborhood of Hassanabdal.

According to police sources, officers responded to a tip and apprehended her when she was selling drugs close to a cemetery.

They also confiscated 1.5 kg of hashish from her. Under Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substances Act 1997, a case has been filed, and an investigation is under progress.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Police Drugs Progress From

Recent Stories

Six drug dealers, liquor suppliers held

Six drug dealers, liquor suppliers held

43 seconds ago
 Two dacoits killed in encounter

Two dacoits killed in encounter

45 seconds ago
 Very hot, humid weather recorded in city

Very hot, humid weather recorded in city

48 seconds ago
 PFA crackdown on unsafe food in Chiniot

PFA crackdown on unsafe food in Chiniot

54 seconds ago
 Peace awareness program held in Nowshera Virkan ma ..

Peace awareness program held in Nowshera Virkan market during Muharram

6 minutes ago
 'The people have spoken': Kenya's Ruto pulls finan ..

'The people have spoken': Kenya's Ruto pulls finance bill after protest deaths

6 minutes ago
CM reviews pilot project of Lahore Development Mod ..

CM reviews pilot project of Lahore Development Model

6 minutes ago
 ATC adjourns Defence car accident trial till July ..

ATC adjourns Defence car accident trial till July 5

6 minutes ago
 NCSW to host conference on Gender Climate Action i ..

NCSW to host conference on Gender Climate Action in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 10 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 10 paisa against Dollar

7 minutes ago
 RPO urges Ulema, elders to cooperate with Police d ..

RPO urges Ulema, elders to cooperate with Police during Muharram

1 hour ago
 Juvenile accused should undergo rehabilitation pro ..

Juvenile accused should undergo rehabilitation programme instead of being punish ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan