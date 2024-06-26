1.5 kilograms of hashish catches by Hassanabdal police

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Hassanabdal police on Wednesday successfully detained Shamim Bibi, a female drug dealer, in the Jehanabad neighborhood of Hassanabdal.

According to police sources, officers responded to a tip and apprehended her when she was selling drugs close to a cemetery.

They also confiscated 1.5 kg of hashish from her. Under Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substances Act 1997, a case has been filed, and an investigation is under progress.

