1.5 Kilograms Of Hashish Catches By Hassanabdal Police
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 09:35 PM
Hassanabdal police on Wednesday successfully detained Shamim Bibi, a female drug dealer, in the Jehanabad neighborhood of Hassanabdal
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Hassanabdal police on Wednesday successfully detained Shamim Bibi, a female drug dealer, in the Jehanabad neighborhood of Hassanabdal.
According to police sources, officers responded to a tip and apprehended her when she was selling drugs close to a cemetery.
They also confiscated 1.5 kg of hashish from her. Under Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substances Act 1997, a case has been filed, and an investigation is under progress.
APP/nsi/378
