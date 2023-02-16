15 kite sellers held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 15 persons for selling and flying kites in Sialkot district.

According to details, despite the ban, Muradpur police during a crackdown against the kite sellers and arrested 15 persons for selling and flying kites in the jurisdiction of Muradpur police station.

Police also recovered 1200 kites of different sized and 50 string rolls from kite sellers and flyersPolice have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases in this regard.