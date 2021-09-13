UrduPoint.com

15 Law Breakers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 01:43 PM

15 law breakers arrested

As many as 15 people were arrested over illegal LPG refilling,gambling and one wheeling from different areas of the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 15 people were arrested over illegal LPG refilling,gambling and one wheeling from different areas of the city.

Police said here on Monday that three shopkeepers ---Waqas from Jamia Chishtian chowk,Imran near Manchester Hospital and Arshad Ali were rounded up from Sargodha road over illegal LPG refilling.

The teams caught 11 gamblers red handed from gambling den,Noorpur and accused Adeel over one-wheeling near GDA chowk.

All the accused were sent behind the bars after registering cases,said police.



