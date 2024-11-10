15 Law-violators Held
Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The Sargodha district police have arrested 15 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district, here on Sunday.
A spokesman said that police parties raided different localities under their respective jurisdictions and arrested Nadeem, Naeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others besides recovering 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, and 203 bullets.
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Severe smog declared calamity in Multan region, more efforts stressed12 minutes ago
-
Smoky buses grounded in Multan12 minutes ago
-
Speakers alarm over illicit trade, smuggling, counterfeiting22 minutes ago
-
SAARC Chambers ex-president calls for boosting trade with Afghanistan32 minutes ago
-
PFC to participate in Lisbon Global Expo: CEO33 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt committed to provide environment-friendly transport : Sharjeel42 minutes ago
-
Prominent literary figures attend Grand Literary Program42 minutes ago
-
President, PM congratulate Pak cricket team on ODI series win against Aussies43 minutes ago
-
Muqam says PTI fails to deliver on all fronts in KP; welcomes Ex Senator Zahid Khan for joining PMLN52 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife, son in Shabqadar52 minutes ago
-
Battle against smog under way in Khanewal also53 minutes ago
-
Bilawal pays tribute to security forces on killing terrorists in N. Waziristan1 hour ago