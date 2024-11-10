Open Menu

15 Law-violators Held

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2024 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The Sargodha district police have arrested 15 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district, here on Sunday.

A spokesman said that police parties raided different localities under their respective jurisdictions and arrested Nadeem, Naeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others besides recovering 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, and 203 bullets.

