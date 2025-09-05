15 law violators nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Sargodha Police after launching a massive crackdown against law violators has nabbed 15 criminals here on Friday.

Police spokesman said that the raiding teams of different police stations raided at different localities and nabbed Zaheer,Usman,Majeed,Ghwas,Arbab,Rehman,Suleman,Shahid,Tahir ,Touseef and others, besides recovering 1 kg hashish,1 kg opium,90 liters liqour,12 liters wine,09 pistols,03 guns,02 Kalashnikov,01 round,03 revolvers,02 working distilleries unearthed and recovered valuables worth in millions of rupees from their possessions.

Police said that the crackdown against law breakers would continue on daily basis .