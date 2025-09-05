15 Law Violators Nabbed
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2025 | 12:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Sargodha Police after launching a massive crackdown against law violators has nabbed 15 criminals here on Friday.
Police spokesman said that the raiding teams of different police stations raided at different localities and nabbed Zaheer,Usman,Majeed,Ghwas,Arbab,Rehman,Suleman,Shahid,Tahir ,Touseef and others, besides recovering 1 kg hashish,1 kg opium,90 liters liqour,12 liters wine,09 pistols,03 guns,02 Kalashnikov,01 round,03 revolvers,02 working distilleries unearthed and recovered valuables worth in millions of rupees from their possessions.
Police said that the crackdown against law breakers would continue on daily basis .
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA discards 200kg substandard meat:1 minute ago
-
Rawal Dam spillways opened after attaining maximum storage capacity1 minute ago
-
Gazetted holidays stand cancelled for health staffers, 10 more dengue cases reported1 minute ago
-
15 law violators nabbed1 minute ago
-
National Assembly session commences under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s chairmanship11 minutes ago
-
NA offers Fateha for Minister’s brother, victims of Balochistan attack11 minutes ago
-
Chenab flood pressure eases, further reduction within12 hours11 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted in Pakhar Gorya area: Police11 minutes ago
-
SWD organizes dignified Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) ceremony2 hours ago
-
Speeding dumper slams into school van in Abbottabad, killing three children2 hours ago
-
Boy dies,another injured in a road accident2 hours ago
-
4 killed in a collision between trailer-car near Rahim Yar Khan3 hours ago