Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 02:50 PM

15 lawbreakers held; 92 liters liquor, weapons recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against lawbreakers on Thursday arrested 10 bootleggers, four for possessing illegal weapons and a wheat smuggler besides recovering 92 liters of liquor, seven liquor bottles, three 30-bore pistols, a Kalashnikov, ammunition, 90 wheat flour bags, and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Race Course police held an accused namely Gul Zaman, Raheel, and Afaq on recovery of 30 liters of liquor.

Civil Lines, Taxila, Gungmandi, Bani, and Sadiqabad police arrested Ahsan, Jameel, Hamad Raza, Ahsan, Saqib, Irfan, and Junaid for having 62 liters of liquor and seven liquor bottles.

He informed that the food Department Rawalpindi and district police in an operation here on Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle wheat flour, and held Shams ur, Rehman, besides seizing 90 bags.

Race Course, Wah Cantt, Mandra, and Dhamial police arrested Abdul Rehman, Rohullah, Aqeel, and Imran and recovered three 30-bore pistols, a Kalashnikov, and ammunition from their possession.

The spokesman further informed that police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz conducted operations in different areas and netted 31 professional beggars.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, and other outlaws, he added.

