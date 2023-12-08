15 lawbreakers netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested 15 accused besides recovering over 1 kg heroin, 12 kg charras, 14 liters liquor, and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Race Course, Saddar Wah, Westridge, New Town and Taxila police held Shehzad, Nadeem, Waheed, Faisal, Zaheer, Imran, Nasir, Nasir Mehmood and others and recovered 1 kg heroin and 12 kg charras from their possession.

Waris Khan, New Town, Gungmandi, and Naseerabad police rounded up four accused for possessing fireworks items and liquor and recovered 14 liters liquor and fireworks items from their possession.

Meanwhile, R.A.Bazar police arrested a proclaimed offender namely Farrukh Mehmood wanted in a fraud case registered in R.A.Bazar police station.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.