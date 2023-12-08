Open Menu

15 Lawbreakers Netted

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2023 | 03:50 PM

15 lawbreakers netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested 15 accused besides recovering over 1 kg heroin, 12 kg charras, 14 liters liquor, and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Race Course, Saddar Wah, Westridge, New Town and Taxila police held Shehzad, Nadeem, Waheed, Faisal, Zaheer, Imran, Nasir, Nasir Mehmood and others and recovered 1 kg heroin and 12 kg charras from their possession.

Waris Khan, New Town, Gungmandi, and Naseerabad police rounded up four accused for possessing fireworks items and liquor and recovered 14 liters liquor and fireworks items from their possession.

Meanwhile, R.A.Bazar police arrested a proclaimed offender namely Farrukh Mehmood wanted in a fraud case registered in R.A.Bazar police station.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Rawalpindi Nasir Taxila Saddar All From Race

Recent Stories

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up ..

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up Lahore, Dec 9-10!

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

7 hours ago
 CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

16 hours ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

16 hours ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

16 hours ago
Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

16 hours ago
 Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

16 hours ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

16 hours ago
 Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

16 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

16 hours ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan