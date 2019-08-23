UrduPoint.com
15 Madadgar To Be Re-activated, New Police System In Pipeline : Addl. IGP

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 10:21 PM

Sindh Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday said that police Madadgar 15 system is being re-activated and for further improving the police performance a new system also will soon be introduced

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday said that police Madadgar 15 system is being re-activated and for further improving the police performance a new system also will soon be introduced.

Under this system, the area police will come into action as soon as a complaint is registered with a Police Station, he said while speaking at an interactive session with members of SITE Association, here. He was accompanied by a group of senior police offers, said a statement.

Prominent among the business community were Patron-on-Chief of SITE, Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, its President M.Saleem Parekh, former presidents M.Javed Bilwani and Younas M.

Bashir.

The Additional IGP said the people will not need to visit a Police Station for getting a character certificate and to get registered a report for missing of a CNIC , passport etc. The required information/details will be available on website.

On pointation of crime incidents in SITE area, the Addl.IGP said directives for increasing police patrolling over there. Also, he directed the DIG (Traffic) to launch a campaign against all kind of encroachments in the industrial area.

Muhammad Zubair Motiwala and M.Saleem Parkh briefed the AIGP of law andorder issues facing the industrialists and traders in SITE, which is the largest and oldest industrial area of the country.

