15 Male, Female SOs Appointed In KP Education Deptt
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2025 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department on Friday notified appointments of 15 male and female section officers.
According to the notification, Sultan Wazir has been appointed as Section Officer (A&B) in Grade 17, while Hidayat Saeed has been assigned as Section Officer Complaints, and Muhammad Aslam as Section Officer Primary Male.
Misbah Waheed has been appointed as Section Officer Schools Female, and Saeed Khan will serve as Section Officer PPPI. Additionally, Muhammad Ali has been posted as Section Officer DARC, and Fazal Ihsan has been assigned as Section Officer Inquiry.
The notification further stated that Wilayat Khan has been designated as Section Officer Litigation-II, while Naimat Khan will take charge as Section Officer Audit.
Jamshed Alam has been assigned as Section Officer (PMRU), and Asim Anwar will serve as Section Officer (Secret).
Hassrat Khan has been appointed as Section Officer Schools Male, Samreen Jan as Section Officer R&I-I, Muhammad Farooq as Section Officer (R&I-III), and Waheed Ahmed as Section Officer PPP-II.
The appointments have been made to improve administrative efficiency within the education department.
