15 marla state land worth Rs 1.5 mln retrieved in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) -:The tehsil administration retrieved 15 marla state land worth Rs 1.5 million at Chak No 109-RB from land grabbers.

This was disclosed by Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Zain ul Abdin while talking to APP on Monday.

The land was illegally occupied by farmers Muhammad Khalid, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Ihsan and others. They had constructed boundary walls around the land which was demolished and seized the structure by a team of tehsil administration .