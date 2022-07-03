15 maund dead chicken, 3 maund sub-standard meat recovered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration recovered 15 maund dead chicken and three maund meat of ailing animal during a crackdown against the butchers involved in selling meat of ailing animals and dead chicken across the district on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Fareed, the livestock department under the supervision of livestock officer Dr Tehseen along with the team launched a crackdown against the butchers and recovered 15 maund dead chicken during a raid at Kot Islampura.

The dead chicken was being supplied to Multan from Shorkot on a pickup van number Lex-8641.

The livestock department team arrested a butcher Fayyaz during a raid at village 187/10-R and recovered 160 kg sub-standard meat of ailing animal. The arrested butcher confessed that the sub-standard meat was going to be supplied at different hotels and other points of the city.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested butchers while the meat and dead chicken have been disposed off, Livestock Officer Dr Tehseen said.