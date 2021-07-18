(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :A 15-member Chinese team on Saturday visited Dasu in connection with the investigation of the tragic incident, where it was briefed by the Pakistani side, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said.

"The Chinese team appreciated the efforts made by the Pakistan side," the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in response to media queries regarding the visit of Chinese team aimed at assisting Pakistan on investigation.

Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the delegation examined the site along with the Pakistani counterparts.

He mentioned that the visiting team comprised the representatives from the Chinese Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Commerce, criminal investigation and technical experts.

The tram, a day earlier, held a meeting with all relevant stakeholders at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Pakistani side was led in the meeting by the Interior Secretary, whereas Ambassador of China Nong Rong led the Chinese side.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged deepest condolences on the loss of precious lives and the Chinese side was briefed regarding the progress in the ongoing investigation indicating possibility of sabotage and about the care being provided to the injured.

After the meeting, the Chinese delegation visited injured Chinese nationals at CMH Rawalpindi.