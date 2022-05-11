15-member Lahore Bar delegation meets CCPO Lahore

UrduPoint.com

A 15-member delegation of office-bearers of the Lahore Bar Association Wednesday called on Capital City Police Officer DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana in his office

Senior Vice President Lahore Bar Khurram Mir, Vice President Ahsan Nawab, Finance Secretary Malik Jawad Awan, library Secretary Sufi Attique, Vice President Model Town Azmat Zia Sindhu and other office-bearers of the association were part of the delegation.

The delegation discussed law, order and other matters with the CCPO Lahore, and the two sides agreed to enhance mutual cooperation.

The Lahore police chief discussed problems of the legal fraternity and issued orders to the officers concerned for their swift redress. He said the lawyer community had always played a key role in restoring democracy, provision of justice and maintaining the rule of law in the country.

Lahore Bar Senior Vice President Khurram Mir expressed his gratitude to the Lahore Police, particularly CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, for taking personal interest in resolving the issues of the lawyer community.

