Open Menu

15-member Pak Delegation To Visit China

Muhammad Irfan Published July 16, 2023 | 01:40 PM

15-member Pak delegation to visit China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :A 15-member Pakistani delegation led by Ambassador (R) Sohail Mahmood Director General, Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), would participate in a Seminar and Think Tank Forum in China, with an aim to further promote academic and people-to-people exchanges between Pakistan and China.

On invitation from Fudan University, Shanghai, the Pakistani delegation including diplomats, senior academics, researchers and media persons, departed to China on Sunday for a week-long visit, said a press release issued here.

The delegation includes Prof. Dr. Engr. Attaullah Shah, Vice Chancellor, University of Karakoram; Dr Ayesha Alam, University of Hazara; Prof. Dr Ayesha Sohail, University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir; Amb. Babar Amin, Former Ambassador; Dost Mohammad Barrech, University of Balochistan; Dr Fouzia Hadi Ali, University of Punjab; Prof. Dr Kausar Takrim, University of Peshawar; Muhammad Ali Baig, Research Fellow, ISSI; Dr Mukesh Khatwani, University of Sindh; Shaukat Piracha, Senior Anchor, Aaj News; Dr Tahir Mumtaz Awan, COMSATS University, Islamabad; Dr Talat Shabbir, Director China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC), ISSI; Tanveer Hashmi, Jang Group and Misbah Mukhtar, Research Associate, ISSI.

The delegation members come from all provinces of Pakistan as well as from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. As practitioners and academics, they have long-standing experience in China studies, regional and global matters, Paksitan-China relations, and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The delegates would participate in a Seminar hosted by Fudan University in Shanghai and the 3rd Pakistan-China Think Tank Forum hosted by the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR) in Beijing.

Besides, a visit to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs also scheduled, the delegation would also visit various academic and commercial facilities and receive briefings for first-hand information.

Interaction with Chinese academicians, scholars and government officials would help identify opportunities for enhanced cooperation in diverse sectors including trade, technology, and infrastructure development.

The delegation's members would also be keen to foster academic collaboration, facilitate knowledge exchange, and enhance mutual understanding and bilateral cooperation in the field of education and beyond. The delegation would return to Islamabad on July 23.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Exchange Education China Visit CPEC Beijing Shanghai Jammu Tank Muhammad Ali Azad Jammu And Kashmir July Sunday Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

14 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

14 hours ago
 s

S

14 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

14 hours ago
Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

14 hours ago
 River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

14 hours ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian Recruits During Operation Inte ..

14 hours ago
 IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

14 hours ago
 Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activitie ..

Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activities

14 hours ago
 SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Stati ..

SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Station

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan