Open Menu

15 Members Of Wedding Party Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2024 | 04:30 PM

15 members of wedding party injured in road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) At least 15 people were injured including women and children when the tyre of their vehicle burst in Dera’s subdivision area of Darazinda.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred when a vehicle carrying people for a wedding ceremony from Zhob to Dera Ismail Khan suffered a tyre burst and its driver lost control over the vehicle.

As a result 15 people including six women and five children sustained injuries.

Soon after the incident, a medical team from Dera Rescue 1122 station 55 rushed to the site and shifted the injured to hospital while providing them first medical aid.

Meanwhile, the dead body of an unidentified person was recovered from Kotla Syedian canal on Draban Road.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the rescue personnel arrived at the scene and recovered the body after receiving information.

The body was taken to hospital on the directives of District Emergency Officer Eng. Fasihullah.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Injured Dead Driver Marriage Road Vehicle Zhob Dera Ismail Khan SITE Rescue 1122 Women From

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

1 hour ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

1 hour ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

1 hour ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

1 hour ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

1 hour ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

1 hour ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

2 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

2 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

2 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

2 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan