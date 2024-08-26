15 members of wedding party injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) At least 15 people were injured including women and children when the tyre of their vehicle burst in Dera’s subdivision area of Darazinda.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred when a vehicle carrying people for a wedding ceremony from Zhob to Dera Ismail Khan suffered a tyre burst and its driver lost control over the vehicle.

As a result 15 people including six women and five children sustained injuries.

Soon after the incident, a medical team from Dera Rescue 1122 station 55 rushed to the site and shifted the injured to hospital while providing them first medical aid.

Meanwhile, the dead body of an unidentified person was recovered from Kotla Syedian canal on Draban Road.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the rescue personnel arrived at the scene and recovered the body after receiving information.

The body was taken to hospital on the directives of District Emergency Officer Eng. Fasihullah.

APP/slm