UrduPoint.com

15 Milkmen Arrested For Adulteration In Milk

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2022 | 06:10 PM

15 milkmen arrested for adulteration in milk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 15 milkmen during crackdown on adulterated milk in various localities on University Road.

The crackdown was initiated on public complaints received by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan. In this connection, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Syeda Zainab Naqvi along with Veterinary Dr Mohammad Jamal, Supervisor Naeem- ul-Hassan and Demolishing Superintendent Town West Sajid inspected the milk of the milk shops in Palosai, Rahatabad, Forest Bazaar, academy Town, Safaid Dheri, University Town and Danishabad through the modern laboratory of Livestock, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

After confirmation of the adulteration of sufficient water in their milk, 15 milkmen were arrested and their shops were sealed while 600 litres of adulterated milk was also discarded.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan on the occasion said that district administration was fully active and inspects the milk of the milk shops on a regular basis. He further directed the officers of district administration to conduct regular inspection of milk of milk shops in their respective areas and take stern action against adulterators.

Related Topics

Peshawar Water Road

Recent Stories

PBIT, LCCI holds consultative session for developm ..

PBIT, LCCI holds consultative session for development of Investment Policy

28 minutes ago
 Nazir Chohan sent to jail on judicial remand

Nazir Chohan sent to jail on judicial remand

34 minutes ago
 Once again proved Imran Khan is certified liar: PM ..

Once again proved Imran Khan is certified liar: PM Shehbaz

46 minutes ago
 Imran Khan flatly refuses to answer about Arif Naq ..

Imran Khan flatly refuses to answer about Arif Naqvi

1 hour ago
 England to tour Pakistan after 17 years to play T2 ..

England to tour Pakistan after 17 years to play T20I series against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 "No foreign funding proved," PTI leaders react to ..

"No foreign funding proved," PTI leaders react to ECP verdict

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.