15 milkmen arrested for adulteration in milk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 15 milkmen during crackdown on adulterated milk in various localities on University Road.

The crackdown was initiated on public complaints received by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan. In this connection, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Syeda Zainab Naqvi along with Veterinary Dr Mohammad Jamal, Supervisor Naeem- ul-Hassan and Demolishing Superintendent Town West Sajid inspected the milk of the milk shops in Palosai, Rahatabad, Forest Bazaar, academy Town, Safaid Dheri, University Town and Danishabad through the modern laboratory of Livestock, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

After confirmation of the adulteration of sufficient water in their milk, 15 milkmen were arrested and their shops were sealed while 600 litres of adulterated milk was also discarded.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan on the occasion said that district administration was fully active and inspects the milk of the milk shops on a regular basis. He further directed the officers of district administration to conduct regular inspection of milk of milk shops in their respective areas and take stern action against adulterators.