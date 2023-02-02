1.5 million cartons of illicit cigarette confiscated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :A team of Federal board of Revenue recovered 1.5 million non-duty paid cigarettes during a raid at a truck adda in the city here on Thursday.

According to the official sources, as a part of the ongoing crackdown against illicit cigarette trade in light of the directions of the Chief Commissioner Khursheed Ahmad Khan, a team consisting of Inspector Waseem Jasra and Inspector Aftab Awan under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Ali Saleh Hayat Kaliyar, acting on a secret information, raided the truck adda in Sargodha city and recovered 1.

5 million (1,500,000) non-duty paid, imported cigarettes cartons.

Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue FBR Ali Saleh Hayat Kaliyar said that in pursuit of special instructions of Chairman FBR, crackdown against counterfeit, smuggled and non-duty paid cigarettes was in full swing.

Inland Revenue Enforcement Network was fully active in the region to restrict the trade of illegal cigarettes, he added.