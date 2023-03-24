UrduPoint.com

1.5 Million Free Flour Bags To Be Distributed Among 500,000 Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2023 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Over 1.5 million free flour bags would be distributed among over 500,000 deserving families of Rawalpindi district, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema while visiting Saidpur Road free flour mega point.

During his visit he checked the arrangements made to facilitate the citizens and reviewed the process of providing free flour to deserving people.

He informed that the supply of free flour would continue uninterruptedly in Rawalpindi district.

Three flour bags would be provided to each deserving family, he said.

Flour bags are being distributed among over 50,000 deserving people in Rawalpindi district on a daily basis, he informed.

He directed the officials concerned to treat the citizens who come to get flour with respect and negligence on part of the officials would not be tolerated.

