15 million saplings to be planted in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) To control smog and air pollution, a plan has been made to increase tree cover in Lahore. For the first time in Lahore, it has been decided to plant 15 million saplings and trees to increase tree cover.

According to sources in PHA, the first green master plan of Lahore city has been made. PHA has submitted the plan to the Punjab government. The senior provincial minister has assigned the task to the Parks and Horticulture Authority that tree plantation in the city will be made under the green master plan.

Over 10 million plants will be produced in PHA nurseries, while 5 million plants will be grown by PHA horticulture directors. It was also decided to geo-tag trees on urban forests, parks, green belts and highways, for which PHA has introduced the mobile app Re-Green Lahore in collaboration with PITB.

The task was assigned to officers and relevant in-charges in all zones to use the mobile app. For geo-tagging of trees, all relevant in-charges of PHA will do geo-tagging of trees planted in existing and new plantations.