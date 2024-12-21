Open Menu

15 Million Saplings To Be Planted In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM

15 million saplings to be planted in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) To control smog and air pollution, a plan has been made to increase tree cover in Lahore. For the first time in Lahore, it has been decided to plant 15 million saplings and trees to increase tree cover.

According to sources in PHA, the first green master plan of Lahore city has been made. PHA has submitted the plan to the Punjab government. The senior provincial minister has assigned the task to the Parks and Horticulture Authority that tree plantation in the city will be made under the green master plan.

Over 10 million plants will be produced in PHA nurseries, while 5 million plants will be grown by PHA horticulture directors. It was also decided to geo-tag trees on urban forests, parks, green belts and highways, for which PHA has introduced the mobile app Re-Green Lahore in collaboration with PITB.

The task was assigned to officers and relevant in-charges in all zones to use the mobile app. For geo-tagging of trees, all relevant in-charges of PHA will do geo-tagging of trees planted in existing and new plantations.

Related Topics

Lahore Government Of Punjab Mobile All Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' ..

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna

6 minutes ago
 UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual me ..

UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorro ..

Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow

42 minutes ago
 UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight cr ..

UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation

51 minutes ago
 Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infi ..

Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..

52 minutes ago
Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory fo ..

Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairou ..

Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germa ..

UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany

1 hour ago
 Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership i ..

Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability

1 hour ago
 PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose bil ..

PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan