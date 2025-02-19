1.5 Million Saplings To Be Planted In Spring Tree Plantation Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The spring tree plantation campaign has officially begun in Peshawar Division under the directives of the provincial government.
Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, inaugurated the campaign by planting saplings at Regi Model Town. The event was attended by PDA officials, students, and citizens.
Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud announced that over 1.5 million saplings will be planted across Peshawar Division, with 800,000 targeted for Peshawar district.
He emphasized the importance of involving students and the youth in the campaign to promote environmental awareness.
Deputy Commissioner Akram highlighted the campaign’s role in reducing pollution and securing a greener future. He urged citizens to actively participate and ensure the care of planted saplings.
The district administration is conducting awareness drives in schools and communities to support the Green Pakistan Mission.
