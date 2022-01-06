UrduPoint.com

1.5 Million Tonnes Of Fertilizer Being Imported From China: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 11:00 AM

1.5 million tonnes of fertilizer being imported from China: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that the Economic Coordination Committee has approved the import of 1.5 million tonnes of fertilizer from China.

In a tweet, he said the first ship of 50,000 tonnes of fertilizer would arrive on February 10.

The minister said that 600,000 tonnes of local fertilizer would also start coming in the market duringthe current month.

He assured that despite the high prices in the world market, Pakistan's farmers will not face its shortage.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage World Import China February Market From Million

Recent Stories

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Tank: ISPR

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Tank: ISPR

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th January 2022

3 hours ago
 US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin Bail, Or ..

US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin Bail, Orders Him Held Until Trial - Ju ..

11 hours ago
 Kazakhstan's Tokayev Calls Appeal to CSTO Partners ..

Kazakhstan's Tokayev Calls Appeal to CSTO Partners 'Appropriate,' 'Timely' Measu ..

11 hours ago
 Germany, US Agree on Need for Political Solution o ..

Germany, US Agree on Need for Political Solution on Russia, Ukraine - German Min ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.