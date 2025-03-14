1.5 million tons of waste collected under Suthra Punjab program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq said that more than 1.5 million tons of waste was collected across the province so far under the Suthra Punjab Program.

He also highlighted that 13,246 complaints were received from citizens in the last three months,all of which were addressed within 24 hours.

He was speaking while presiding over a review meeting at the Civil Secretariat on Friday,where officials including Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretaries Asia Gul, Arshad Baig, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din and Bahawalpur Waste Management Company CEO Naeem Akhtar were also present, while CEOs of all other waste management companies participated in the meeting through video link.

Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq expressed satisfaction with the progress of the program,noting the establishment of 212 temporary collection points and 903 waste enclosures.

"Currently, 15,742 vehicles and 145,000 equipments are working to support the cleaning efforts across Punjab", he mentioned.

The Minister stressed the importance of addressing pending complaints promptly and took notice of the shortage of waste containers in Gujranwala and DG Khan. He instructed the CEOs of the respective waste management companies to ensure an adequate supply of containers. Furthermore, he emphasized that the CEOs should remain actively involved in fieldwork, warning that failure to upload contractors' monitoring data on time would result in strict consequences.