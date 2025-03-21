15 million worth liquor, raw material seized in Mirpur-AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir, local police, in a major crackdown against the drug paddlers, unearthed and seized an illicit distillery of liquor recovering and confiscating huge quantity of liquor and raw material worth over Rs. 15 million here Thursday night.

According to police sources, Thothal Mirpur Police raided a home-made unlawful distillery of at a house in jurisdiction of Thothal police station and seized thousands of liters of pure alcohol and raw materials worth Rs. 1.5 crore from the distillery, District administration spokesperson Javed Malik told APP here on Friday.

The owner of the illicit liquor factory, Raja Gulzar alias Gullo, resident of Jatlan Gursian, was also arrested.

Javed said that a heavy contingent of law enforcement agencies headed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yasir Riaz Chaudhry, SSP Khawar Ali Shaukat immediately rushed the spot soon after the illicit factory of the liquor was unearthed and sector.

The DC said that there was no amnesty for the elements involved in the crimes including drugs trafficking.

He said the administration was determined to get the district rid of the illicit drugs trafficking and the police was fully engaged to net the anti social elements including drug paddlers in the district.

SSP Khawar Ali Shaukat said that on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police, Azad Kashmir, Mirpur police has zero tolerance against drug paddlers. "We have already arrested 170 drug traffickers including a notorious group of international drug paddlers", he underlined.

The SSP appealed to the public to instantly report to the nearest police stations or 15 police helpline about those involved in suspicious activities or the SSP office to enable the police to nab the criminals for onward bringing them to justice, he added.

