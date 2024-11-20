Open Menu

1.5 Mln Employment Opportunities To Be Provided To Youth: Rana Mashhood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Wednesday said that Youth is the future of Pakistan and as many as 1.5 million employment opportunities would be provided to them in Pakistan and abroad this year under PMYP.

Addressing a news conference here at Pakistan Sports board Complex along with Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC)Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, he said that around 3,000 athletes were participating in the Prime Minister’s University Sports (PMUS) Olympiad across the country starting on November 21.

Mashhood said that the young generation can play a major role in the prosperity and stability of the country and Pakistan has a talented youth and has a pivotal role in advancing the country towards fast-paced development.

“We are dedicated to preparing our youth to excel in diverse fields, from sports to technical education, Information technology-driven industries to traditional crafts. This holistic approach will enable them to contribute meaningfully to Pakistan's socio-economic development," he added.

Chairman PMYP said that the PMUS Olympiad will not only foster a spirit of healthy competition but will also serve as a platform for the youth to engage, excel, and represent their universities with pride.

He said that the country's economy was moving towards the right direction under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and was taking various initiatives to highlight the potential and provide more employment opportunities to the youth.

Mashhood said that the successful holding of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit reflected the best policies of the govt, adding Pakistan's position had been strengthened at the global level and the trust of international financial institutions and big powers showed the best economic policies of the government.

The Chairman PMYP added that youth were misled in the recent past from the right path but "We are now preparing our youth to face the challenges of the modern world as dreamed by the founders of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

On the occasion, he distributed motorbikes to two polio survivors turned national athletes, Muhammad Mustafa Ali and Nasir Butt, for their best performance in sports.

