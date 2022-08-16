UrduPoint.com

1.5 Mln Flour Bags Sold So Far

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2022 | 01:40 PM

1.5 mln flour bags sold so far

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :District food Controller Muhammad Khalid said that 1.5 million flour bags of 10 kg were so far sold across the district under Punjab government special subsidy scheme.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he said that 500 sales points were set up in the district in which more than 150 points were only established in the city where checking through field teams as well as feedback was taken by monitoring with dash board.

DFC highlighted that 3540 wheat bags were being supplied from government centers to the flour mills and 24780 flour bags were prepared on daily basis to provide flour to the citizens timely.

