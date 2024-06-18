- Home
- Pakistan
- 1.5 mln people benefited central tawaf initiative during hajj season: presidency religious affairs
1.5 Mln People Benefited Central Tawaf Initiative During Hajj Season: Presidency Religious Affairs
Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2024 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Presidency of Religious Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, represented by the General Department of Tawaf Affairs at the Grand Mosque, has provided central Tawaf services to over 1.5 million pilgrims during the 1445 AH Hajj season, setting a new record.
According to SPA this effort was made to improve the Tawaf process, especially with the large number of pilgrims performing the farewell Tawaf.
Program includes Tawaf services, guidance, and field awareness for the pilgrims, ensuring their needs are met and that they perform the Tawaf ritual correctly according to the guidance of Prophet Mohammed.
Hundreds of qualified Saudi youth supervise the program. The central Tawaf program, launched 14 years ago, continuously expands and modernizes through cooperation with partners in the Tawaf service.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bench & bar should play effective role in dispensation of speedy justice: Muqam3 minutes ago
-
RGA announces readiness Madinah roads receive pilgrims3 minutes ago
-
Exceptional resources to be allocated for health, education: CM Bugti23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Hajj Mission remains vigilant during Mashair days, ensures pilgrims comfort23 minutes ago
-
2 brothers killed in clash in neighbourhood33 minutes ago
-
CD continues cleanliness operation on second day of Eid43 minutes ago
-
144,688 animal wastes destroyed by CDA during Eid ul Azha days53 minutes ago
-
5 killed in road accident53 minutes ago
-
Coalition govt partners can resolve issues through dialogue: Kundi1 hour ago
-
24-year old boy dies after falling from moving train1 hour ago
-
CM announces rewards for outstanding cleanliness measures on Eid1 hour ago
-
DC checks cleanliness2 hours ago