1.5 Mln People Benefited Central Tawaf Initiative During Hajj Season: Presidency Religious Affairs

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2024 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Presidency of Religious Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, represented by the General Department of Tawaf Affairs at the Grand Mosque, has provided central Tawaf services to over 1.5 million pilgrims during the 1445 AH Hajj season, setting a new record.

According to SPA this effort was made to improve the Tawaf process, especially with the large number of pilgrims performing the farewell Tawaf.

Program includes Tawaf services, guidance, and field awareness for the pilgrims, ensuring their needs are met and that they perform the Tawaf ritual correctly according to the guidance of Prophet Mohammed.

Hundreds of qualified Saudi youth supervise the program. The central Tawaf program, launched 14 years ago, continuously expands and modernizes through cooperation with partners in the Tawaf service.

