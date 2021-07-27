1.5 mln trees to be planted in RY Khan

The district administration has set a target of 1.5 million trees plantation in the district during the monsoon tree plantation drive and the target would be achieved by December 2021

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration has set a target of 1.5 million trees plantation in the district during the monsoon tree plantation drive and the target would be achieved by December 2021.

This was told in a meeting held to review monsoon tree plantation campaign here on Tuesday, which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shehzad.

The DC said that 20 Miawaki forests would be established in four tehsils of the district, for which, assistant commissioners have been advised to identify five places in urban areas of their respective tehsils and send a report to the forest department in this regard.

Additional deputy commissioner revenue Dr Sidra Saleem, assistant commissioners- Uzman Chaudhry, Muhammad Yousaf Chheena, Kaleem Yousaf, Sarmad Ali Bhagat, officers from education, health, forest, environment, police, rangers, auqaf, social welfare, sports, local government, highways, buildings, and other departments attended the meeting.