15 mobile utility stores made operational in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has made 15 mobile stores operational in Multan zone to enable people buy quality essential items at subsidized prices at their door step.

USC is expanding its network to improve outreach to the consumers and provide an alternative to enable people buy essential items at lower price with a view to counter price hike to some extent, Zonal manager USC Multan Shahzad Khan said.

The mobile utility stores would cover 60 points in 14 districts of Multan zone. The USC mobile vans would stay for three to four hours at a point and would then move on to the next point to sell flour, sugar, Ghee, rice, pulses and other essential items to the people at their door step.

All these mobile vans and the other utility stores have essential items in abundance for supply directly to consumers.

Shahzad said, USC Managing Director Omar Lodhi was committed to enforce the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to counter price hike and has so far opened 40 new utility stores which also included super markets, mini markets and smaller stores.

Moreover, franchised stores were also being opened and those interested can file application with the offices of regional managers concerned, the zonal manager said.