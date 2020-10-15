15 mobile utility stores providing essential items to masses on subsidized rates

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 07:11 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Regional Manager Utility Store Corporation Chaudhary Sajjad Hussain on Thursday said circle of mobile utility stores has been extended as 15 units were working to provide commodities to public on subsidized rates across the South Punjab.

Talking to media persons after inspection of mobile utility store at press club, USC Regional Manager said that they were striving to deliver the government's relief directly to common people.

He said that USC mobile stores were providing essential items to citizens on daily basis through various routes in those areas where utility store facility was not available.

He informed that five mobile utility stores were also working at various parts of Multan District including Chowk Qazafi, Bosan road, Bahawalpur bypass and other areas.

The flour was available at all 81 utility stores of the district in extra quantity and being provided to masses on subsidized rates, he added.

Area manager USC Tehseen Khan and other officials were also present.

